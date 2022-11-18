Octopus pumps further €25m into floating wind venture

Octopus Energy Generation has further strengthened its presence in the nascent floating offshore wind sector, yesterday confirming a fresh €25m investment in Ireland-based Simply Blue Group.

Octopus was by far the largest investor in Simply Blue's latest funding round, which it confirmed had raised €27.5m in support of the company's ambitious clean tech development plans.

Headquartered in Cork, Simply Blue is pursuing a wave of 'blue economy' projects, including floating offshore wind, e-Fuels, wave energy, and low-impact aquaculture. The group currently has a global pipeline of over 10GW of floating offshore wind projects.

The company said the latest investment would support its offshore wind projects, as well as wider plans to develop e-Fuels and energy parks.

The investment builds on Octopus' previous €15m investment in the company, which was announced in August 2021.

Sam Roch-Perks, group chief executive at Simply Blue Group welcomed the reinvestment from Octopus. "With our strong pipeline of global projects, this investment will enable us to grow our pipeline even further and move forward with a range of international projects outside of floating offshore wind," he said.

Chris Gaydon, investment director at Octopus Energy Generation, said: "The floating offshore wind sector will undoubtedly play a vital role in the clean energy system of the future. Just over a year after we first invested in Simply Blue, their development pipeline of floating offshore wind projects has grown significantly. Given falling costs, improving technology, and growing investment, this area is going from strength to strength. We're right at the forefront of this innovative and fast-growing market, working with Simply Blue Group to accelerate its growth and expand its development pipeline."