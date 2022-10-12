'Phenomenal rate': Global floating offshore wind pipeline doubles inside 12 months

The fledgling floating offshore wind industry continues to go from strength to strength, according to a new analysis from trade body RenewableUK that reveals how the global pipeline for the sector has more than doubled in the past 12 months from 91GW to 185GW.

The report, which tracks all offshore floating wind farm projects at all stages of development from early planning through to fully operational, reveals that the total number of projects has also increased drastically from 130 to 230.

The UK continues to lead the market with over 33GW of projects in the pipeline, including a handful of demonstration projects that are already operational. The country's pipeline has also expanded significantly thanks to a fresh wave of projects proposed for Scottish waters and the Celtic Sea.

Overall, the UK's pipeline has increased from 23GW a year ago to over 33GW, and from 29 projects to 51.

However, a host of countries now boast multi-gigawatt floating wind development pipelines. For example, Sweden boasts a pipeline with over 21GW of capacity, Ireland has 19GW at various stages of development, and the US has over 17GW of capacity in the pipeline. South Korea, Australia, Italy, and Finland also all boast pipelines with more than 10GW of capacity.

The report acknowledges that the vast majority of the global pipeline remains at early stage. To date just 121MW of floating wind turbine capacity is fully commissioned from nine projects in seven countries. A further 96MW is under construction and 288MW is consented or in the pre-construction phase.

However, the results from the first wave of pilot projects have proven hugely encouraging and as such hopes are building across the industry that a sizeable chunk of the 31GW of capacity that is currently in the planning process or has a lease agreement and the further 153GW of capacity that is in early development can be delivered.

The report predicts that by the end of 2030, floating wind capacity could reach 11GW in the UK, 31GW in Europe, and 41GW globally, making a significant contribution to governments' net zero and clean energy goals.

Advocates of floating wind technologies maintain that they have significant potential to reduce turbine installation costs and allow developers to access deeper waters with more powerful and reliable winds. As such, the technology could serve to further reduce offshore wind power costs and minimise challenges created by intermittent generation or a shortage of suitable sites in some parts of the world.

Dan McGrail, CEO at RenewableUK, said the growth of floating offshore wind was "surging ahead at a phenomenal rate year on year around the world".

"We're proud that the UK is a global leader in this innovative technology with nearly a fifth of the total pipeline - significantly greater than any other country," he added. "In the years ahead, as we build projects further out to sea where wind speeds are even stronger, floating wind will play a central role in proving cheap, clean electricity for British homes as well as boosting our energy security.

"It also offers a significant opportunity to build up a whole new industry in the UK, with a world-class supply chain which will enable us to export our expertise and state of the art technology worldwide.