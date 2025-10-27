'A significant step forward': Government confirms £1bn-plus budget for clean power contract auction

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Contract budget for Allocation Round Seven set at £900m for offshore wind projects and £180m for floating offshore wind farms

The government has today unveiled the budget for its upcoming clean power contract auction, confirming nearly £1.1bn is to be made available for the next wave of offshore wind and floating offshore wind...

