Milestone: Renewables overtake fossil fuels as main source of UK power

New analysis from think tank Ember reveals how renewables generation outstripped that from gas and coal last year, as floating wind sector celebrates latest plans

The record-breaking performance of the UK's renewables sector was again underscored today, with the publication of a new report showing how renewables provided more power to the grid than fossil fuels during 2020.

Think tank Ember released a fresh analysis today showing how a record 42 per cent of the UK's electricity was generated by renewables in 2020, compared to 41 per cent by fossil fuels.

The milestone was reached thanks to the continued expansion of renewables capacity, the near complete eradication of coal from the grid, and reduced power demand as a result of the coronavirus crisis which pushed gas power demand to a five year low.

The performance was mirrored across the EU-27 as a whole, and separately in Germany and Spain, where renewables output outstripped that from gas and coal plants.

In the UK, the wind power sector performed particularly well, doubling its share of the grid mix since 2015 to provide just under a quarter of the UK's power.

Solar and hydro project provided four and two per cent of the UK's power, respectively. Bioenergy, which remains contentious in some quarters, provided 12 per cent of the grid mix, posting slight growth since 2019.

In contrast, coal generated just two per cent of the UK's electricity in 2020, continuing its rapid decline since 2015 when it delivered 23 per cent of all power. Gas remained the biggest single source of power providing 37 per cent of the mix, but overall fossil fuels were out-performed by renewables for the first time, and were comfortably out-stripped by low carbon power once nuclear output is added to renewables generation.

"Fossil gas fell 15 per cent from 2019 to 2020, with wind power taking four points off its share," Ember said. "Although low demand due to Covid-19 made 2020 an unusual year, this shows that gas is now vulnerable to increasing renewable production."

Renewables dominance is set to become more pronounced in the coming years. The government has set a target for the UK to deliver 40GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, while a report last week confirmed the solar sector is also poised for significant growth this year.

"It is clear that the UK has started its journey towards gas power phase-out in 2035 as recommended by the Climate Change Committee," Ember said.

In addition, there was further good news today for the fledgling floating offshore wind sector after EDF Renewables announced plans to build phase two of the Blyth Offshore Demonstrator (BOD) wind farm off the coast of Northumberland using floating offshore wind technology.

The first phase of the wind farm consists of five wind turbines and was constructed in 2017. It has a generating capacity of 41.5MW and was the first UK offshore wind farm to utilise float and submerge gravity base foundations.

The next phase would see up to five more turbines installed at a location 14km from the shore in water depths of around 55 metres. The capacity for phase two has still to be finalised but EDF said the current consent for the BOD wind farm is for a maximum of 99.9 MW, leaving a remaining capacity of 58.4MW.

"We are very excited about this next phase of the BOD project and want to further the demonstration of construction and operation of floating turbines to show that floating wind is technically feasible and cost competitive in water depths of 50 to 60 metres," said Director of Offshore wind at EDF Renewables, Michele Schiavone.

The move comes after the government confirmed floating wind turbine projects would be able to bid for specific clean power contracts through the Contract for Difference (CfD) regime.

Schiavone said the CfD scheme provided a potential route to market for floating turbines and as such the company was "confident that floating turbine technology can accelerate the UK's journey to a net zero future where clean energy powers all our lives".

The move, which comes in the same week as oil giant Shell announced it is to invest in a major new floating wind farm project in Irish waters, was welcomed by Rebecca Williams, head of policy and regulation at trade body RenewableUK.

"This is one of the first floating offshore wind projects in English waters to be announced," she said. "It will build on the success of our world-leading floating wind farms already generating off the coast of Scotland. Further projects are being planned in Scotland and Wales. The more floating wind we install in UK waters, the cheaper it will become - and we can build up our supply chain and export our innovative technology worldwide. We need to maximise the use of this technology to reach net zero emissions as fast as possible."

She added that there was growing evidence that floating offshore turbines could enable further cost reductions across the sector. "As the landmark report published by the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult this week shows, floating wind can repeat the success of fixed-bottom offshore wind by becoming subsidy-free within a decade, which is good news for consumers as well as for the environment," she said.