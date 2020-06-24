flexibility
Studies reveal conflicting signals for UK smart and flexible grid developers
Assessment of 21 countries finds UK flexibility services market is relatively well developed, but separate study warns country is still struggling to attract smart grid investment
'Milestone moment': Cornwall Local Energy Market achieves major flexibility breakthrough
Energy firm Centrica announces its platform can now host both transmission and distribution networks simultaneously
Moixa reaches 10,000 smart battery platform milestone in Japan
UK-based start up entered the Japanese market less than a year ago in partnership with trading giant ITOCHU
Energy bodies beef up support for smarter, greener grids
Energy Systems Catapult launches new storage modelling tool, as Energy Networks Association debuts campaign for a greener grid
Could local energy markets provide the answer to green grid overload?
Across Cornwall, cutting edge green technologies are being installed to help manage the grid constraints caused by renewables - BusinessGreen visited the county to find out more
Plans unveiled for £40m green energy hub to cut bills and CO2 in West Sussex
Integrated and innovative solar, battery, electric vehicle, heat pump, and CHP technologies to be deployed in West Sussex by green tech consortium
Octopus Energy launches green tariff for EV fleet operators
Service enables transport firms to charge their EVs at the cheapest time of day using 100 per cent renewable electricity
V2G surge: EDF Energy and Nuvve to install 1,500 smart EV chargers
Two companies team up to offer EDF Energy's business customers V2G chargers aimed at providing 15MW of additional energy storage capacity
Moixa battery software to boost energy flexibility across 3,500 Japanese homes
UK battery firm claims it is now managing the 'world's largest' cluster of live batteries, enabling provision of smart tariffs and EV charging services
Aurora: Smart grids and storage present £6bn opportunity
New analysis from Aurora Energy Research predicts around 13GW of flexible and distributed generation assets set to be deployed through to 2030
Limejump 'virtual power plant' enters UK grid balancing market
UK digital grid flexibility specialist secures approval from Ofgem to compete in Balancing Mechanism Market alongside Big Six and major power plants
Ofgem proposes grid incentives to boost flexible electric vehicle charging and renewable power
UK energy regulator sets out reforms designed to boost EV uptake and save bill payers money amid 'radical transformation' of the energy grid