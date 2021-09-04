Ofgem has sketched out its vision for how it plans to keep the grid balanced and household bills down as it works to accelerate the number of electric vehicle (EV) charge points around the country in preparation for the phase out of new fossil fuel vehicles from 2030.

Publishing the strategy this morning, the energy regulator confirmed it planned to allocate half of the £300m budget announced last May on developing rapid charge points, cabling, substations, and other infrastructure to service the 14 million EVs that are expected to be on British roads by 2030.

Ofgem also said it would move to reduce the cost of installation for charge points on parts of the grid with stretched capacity, confirming that it was considering proposals which would no longer charge large electricity users - such as EV charging depots - for the cost of reinforcing the grid, and instead recoup the costs through network charges paid by all users of the distribution system.

Launching the strategy at the Fully Charged Live event in Farnborough, Ofgem's director of strategy and decarbonisation Neil Kenward said the proposals would unlock benefits for consumers and the environment.

"Electric vehicles will revolutionise the way we use energy and provide consumers with new opportunities, through smart products, to engage in the energy market to keep their costs as low as possible," he said. "Our electric vehicle priorities not only provide a way to meet our climate change targets but importantly offers ways to protect consumers from rising bills, through a three-prong approach of increased use of electric vehicles, smart charging and vehicle-to-grid technology which together can help drive down costs for all GB bill payers."

Ofgem said it would also work to encourage the adoption of smart charging technologies, which can reduce the demands on the electricity grid and enable households to save money by optimising their EV charging schedule. Its decision to introduce a new Market-wide Half Hourly Settlement (MHHS) would create incentives for energy suppliers to develop new tariffs and technologies that encouraged more flexible use of energy, it said.

In adition, the regulator said it planned to enable the roll out of vehicle-to-grid technology, which enables drivers to make money selling electricity stored in their EV battery back to the grid at times of peak demand. It estimated the combination of smart charging and vehicle-to-grid technology could deliver a temporary demand reduction of 32GW, which it said was the equivalent of 10 large nuclear power stations.

Finally, it outlined its intention to work with energy suppliers and innovators to ensure UK consumers can benefit from broad range of products, services, and tariffs, and to ensure consumer protections are updated to keep up with technological and business model change.

The proposals were welcomed by Graeme Cooper, head of future markets at National Grid. "There will be an uptick in demand for energy so we need to ensure that we are future proofing, putting the right wires in the right place for future demand," he said.

Smart charging offers a "cheaper, more energy efficient and sustainable" way of charging electric vehicles, he added. "This is an important step forward. The grid will grow and evolve however by using smart charging, we can limit the impact on consumer bills."

