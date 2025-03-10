Ofgem fast-tracks tool to boost flexible energy market participation

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: OVO
Image:

Credit: OVO

Launch date for system designed to make it easier for aggregators to register flexible assets is brought forward by a year to 2027

Ofgem has pulled forward the launch date for a new system designed to boost participation in the flexible energy market by a year to 2027, in a move designed to increase the number of flexible tariffs...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Harriet Lamb: 'Focus on building the positive alternative'

How Matter's filtration technologies aim to take a bite out of the micropollutant crisis

More on Energy

Ofgem fast-tracks tool to boost flexible energy market participation
Energy

Ofgem fast-tracks tool to boost flexible energy market participation

Launch date for system designed to make it easier for aggregators to register flexible assets is brought forward by a year to 2027

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 March 2025 • 4 min read
Global Briefing: US wind and solar generation outpaces coal for the first time
Energy

Global Briefing: US wind and solar generation outpaces coal for the first time

The US renewables sector reaches a new milestone, China announces major new clean energy plans, and the EU proposes more flexibility for auto emissions targets

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 March 2025 • 8 min read
Inside scoop: How Mackie's delivered business growth and a renewables record
Energy

Inside scoop: How Mackie's delivered business growth and a renewables record

Mackie's of Scotland saw ice cream sales increase year-on-year as it moved to boost its on-site renewables generation

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 March 2025 • 8 min read