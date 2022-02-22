GridBeyond secures €10m from Triodos to charge up battery storage pipeline

Cecilia Keating
UK smart energy company GridBeyond has secured a €10m project financing facility from a fund managed by Triodos Investment Management that will enable it to build a pipeline of behind-the-meter battery storage projects in the UK and Ireland.

Under the terms of the partnership announced this morning, GridBeyond will be responsible for equipment procurement, installation, and construction of storage assets, as well as their operation and maintenance and revenue generation. Triodos Energy Transition Europe Fund, meanwhile, is the financial partner of the deal.

Richard O' Loughlin, chief operating officer at GridBeyond, said the company was "delighted" to be working with Triodos Energy Transition Europe Fund on the project, which he said would bring down the upfront cost of energy storage for business.

"Over the last 12 months many industrial and commercial businesses have been examining the risks and rewards of installing battery storage on site, however for most the upfront costs of the technology is a firm barrier," he said. "Through this partnership, which provides a fully funded battery storage system to our existing demand side response clients we are giving them the opportunity not only to bolster their energy resilience, but to make cost savings that can be further invested in actions that support the net zero transition."

GridBeyond said it intends to ensure that each battery installed as part of the tie-up is optimised to maximise investment returns and deliver optimal results for clients, noting that its proprietary sizing tools would ensure batteries suited clients' particular demand profiles and generation and flexibility needs.

Vincent van Haarlem, fund manager of Triodos Energy Transition Europe Fund, said the bank had a responsibility to finance energy storage projects that would be critical to delivering a flexible, low carbon energy grid.

"Triodos Investment Management sees financing storage capacity projects as a broader responsibility in the energy transition given the key role these projects play in managing supply and demand of renewable energy," he said. "In addition, decentralised energy storage is a valuable addition to the toolbox of companies seeking to achieve carbon neutrality. As such we are very pleased to team up with GridBeyond and to proactively contribute to accelerating the energy transition through this collaboration." 

The partners said the tie-up was just the "first step" in an ongoing collaboration, noting they were exploring the potential to expand their partnership into further markets.

