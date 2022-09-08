A smart, flexible grid: What does it mean for you and your organisation?

A smarter more flexible grid is the beating heart of the net zero transition. Through time of use tariffs and demand response services, a flexible grid is already accessible for households and businesses alike. But how can organisations of all types prepare for a more flexible grid and maximise the many opportunities it offers, including the huge potential to curb carbon emissions and energy bills at a time when energy costs are rising fast?

In a recent webinar hosted by BusinessGreen in partnership with Energy Networks Association (ENA), a host of leading experts from across the energy sector came together to discuss the crucial role flexibility will play in driving the decarbonisation of the energy system, and the technology and policies that can enable the rapid development of a smarter grid.

As well as giving businesses an invaluable insight into the fast-evolving flexibility sector, the event also provided an overview of how flexible grids are enabling clean tech deployment and explore the opportunities for all organisations to get involved in the market.

It comes alongside the ENA's Open Networks' Flexibility Consultation which - having launched last month - stakeholders now have just days to respond to, with the deadline for responses falling on Monday 12 September.

Panellists taking part in the webinar included:

Dr Avinash Aithal, the ENA's head of open networks

Simon Cox, energy smart appliances policy lead at BEIS

Emma Carr, principal DNO and data consultant at ElectraLink

Nisha Doshi, flexibility markets manager for the Oxfordshire Programme at SSE

Tom Luff, senior advisor at Energy Systems Catapult

Hosted by BusinessGreen's editor in chief James Murray, the fascinating discussion can be watched back again in full above.

The ENA is encouraging energy network stakeholders to submit their responses to its flexibility consultation before it closes on 12 September.

The webinar was sponsored by the Energy Networks Association (ENA).