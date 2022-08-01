Energy networks consult on plans to open up record-breaking flexible grid markets

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) has today announced the launch of its annual flexibility consultation, inviting views on how to further expand the UK's 'world-leading' local flexibility markets.

The move comes just weeks after the ENA revealed the UK's electricity distribution networks tendered for record levels of local flexibility services, whereby grid operators pay companies to flexibly reduce or increase power demand to help balance the grid.

The approach decreases the need for network reinforcement, reducing costs for customers, and allowing for low-carbon technologies to be more rapidly connected to the grid.

The ENA confirmed last month that in the past 12 months 3.7GW of distribution network flexibility has been tendered, an increase of 31 per cent since last year, and a 76 per cent increase since 2020. This year's round of tenders are expected to secure 4GW of capacity - equivalent to supporting the connection of over half a million 7kW electric vehicle charge points, or providing electricity to over four million homes across the UK, with no new cabling required.

Flexible grid services - which can be enabled by energy storage systems or agile demand response technologies that help to match supply and demand - help to increase levels of renewables on the grid, reduce energy costs, cut carbon emissions, and curb the UK's reliance on costly imported gas at a time when fossil fuel prices are reaching record levels.

"Britain's energy networks are powering forward further and faster than ever in expanding flexibility across the grid," said Farina Farrier, head of the Open Networks project at the ENA, which brings together players across the industry to establish the ground rules for the new flexible grid market.

"As we transition towards a smarter and more flexible energy system, flexibility will increasingly play a key role, with the network geared towards facilitating a two-way relationship between consumer and grid," she added. "Flexibility and new infrastructure investment will play a joint role in enabling the diversification and decarbonisation of the energy grid. That's why early and vital investment in the network alongside these local flexibility markets remains crucial to ensuring we continue to deliver the best value for consumers and businesses."

To support the continued expansion of the market, the ENA is now seeking views from the industry and interested parties on how to further open up access to flexibility markets. "The focus of this consultation is to ensure that the foundations and frameworks of these flexibility markets are right, in particular the governance arrangements which networks operate the markets within," the ENA said.

The consultation, which runs until September 12th, follows the recent formation of the ENA's new Open Networks Challenge Group and Dissemination Forum, which aim to engage more businesses with the opportunities on offer from flexible grid services.

"As our recently announced flexibility figures show, these markets are witnessing year on year growth, proving their value to the energy system," said Dr Avinash Aithal, technical lead for Open Networks at the ENA. "With this latest round of consultation, we're creating more avenues for the industry to engage with us in ways that work for them. We want to hear from as many people and organisations as possible so we can continue to deliver the smart, flexible system essential to achieving net zero at least cost."

Want to find out more about what flexible grids mean for your business? Sign up now for our free and exclusive webinar, hosted in partnership with the ENA.