'Take control': Ofgem and BEIS unveil energy digitalisation and smart technologies strategies

Just ahead of Parliament breaking up for summer recess, the government and energy regulator Ofgem have produced a series of net zero energy strategies, consultations, and calls for evidence that aim to establish a clearer picture of how the UK can deliver a zero carbon power system even as electricity demand skyrockets in the coming years.

First up, a new Smart Systems and Flexibility Plan outlines the significant investment, employment, and decarbonisation opportunities that could be unlocked if the UK ramped up its use of smart grid technologies that enable a more flexible grid and allow households and businesses to better measure and manage their energy consumption.

In a statement trailing the contents of the strategy, Ofgem and the government estimated the introduction of cutting-edge smart technologies could slash the costs of managing the energy system by up to £10bn a year by 2050, and generate up to 10,000 jobs for system installers, electricians, data scientists, and engineers.

A further 14,000 jobs could be created through the significant export potential of these technologies as other countries around the world look for ways to decarbonise their own energy systems in the coming years, according to the briefing. The document estimates the export of smart technologies could generate as much as £2.7bn a year to the UK economy by the middle of the century.

Energy and climate change minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan emphasised that smart technologies would help prepare the UK's energy system to manage the rapidly changing nature of the energy and transport industries.

"Smart technologies will help us to tackle climate change while making sure that the lights stay on and bills stay low," she said. "The possibilities opened by a smart and flexible system are clear to see. They will not only allow households to take control of their energy use and save money but will ensure power is available when and where it's needed while creating jobs and investment opportunities long into the future."

Smart technologies already in development in the UK include heat networks in Gateshead and Milton Keynes that allow households to sell excess electricity captured in battery storage units back to the grid when it is needed, and a trial in England's south east that allows electric vehicle drivers to sell electricity back to the grid at periods of peak demand.

The government and Ofgem confirmed the Smart Systems and Flexibility Plan would also explore routes for developing innovative large-scale storage systems for clean energy, such as pumped hydro storage, compressed air energy storage, and the conversion of power to hydrogen so it can be used to generate electricity.

The plan, which is set to replace a previous plan launched in 2017, will also explore the role electricity interconnectors with other countries can play on in balancing and decarbonising the power system.

"From looking at how something as simple as charging your electric car can cut your energy bill to making sure renewable energy can be stored for when it's needed, this plan shows how we are using innovative technologies to meet our commitments on carbon emissions," said energy minister Lord Callanan. "Taking advantage of these smart technologies in our homes and businesses will not only help us tackle climate change, but will create thousands of jobs, unleash investment opportunities and cut costs as we build back greener from the pandemic."

The smart technologies strategy is published on the same day as the government and Ofgem will also published the UK's first Energy Digitalisation Strategy, alongside innovation agency Innovate UK.

The document will examine how energy system data should be used to ensure that consumers can maximise the environmental and financial benefits offered by new digital products and services, according to the government.

Rob Saunders, challenge director of UK Research and Innovation's 'prospering from the energy revolution' programme, said that easy access to data and digitalisation would be at the heart of the shift towards net zero emission energy systems.

"Building on the progress made with the 'Modernising Energy Data Access' programme this strategy sets out the next steps towards an energy system that is fit for the future," he said. "With opportunities to join up services more easily for customers, do more with existing infrastructure, and open up new digital business models right across the net zero economy, we envisage development of a thriving cohort of new digital businesses that help the nation decarbonise while serving customers better."

The government has also published two consultations today seeking views on proposed reforms to the energy system designed to deliver net zero emissions. The first sets out proposals to create a new energy system operator separate from National Grid plc responsible for both the electricity and gas systems. The second aims to consult on proposals to reform the codes that govern gas and electricity markets. Experts have long argued the governance reforms could help minimise potential conflicts of interest and unlock increased investment in clean technologies.

Finally, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will today also publish two calls for evidence. The first is on the deployment of technologies that allow electric vehicles to export electricity from their batteries back to the grid and to homes during times of higher demand, and the second on how to enable large-scale and long-duration electricity storage that can deliver energy security when renewable energy generation remains low for sustained periods.