The data is in: Renewables confirmed Britain's top power source in 2020 as fossil fuels continue slide

Low demand for electricity during successive lockdowns saw renewables displace fossil fuels as the dominant source of power on Britain's grid for the first time ever in 2020, government data has confirmed.

The annual Digest of UK Energy Statistics (DUKES) - unofficially dubbed as the UK's 'energy bible' by energy experts - was published yesterday by the government, officially confirming predictions in recent months reveals that the amount of electricity generated by coal and gas fell to an all-time low in 2020, with power from wind and solar taking the uppper hand on the grid for the first time ever.

Across the year, fossil fuels supplied 37.7 per cent of the country's power, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Meanwhile, clean energy delivered 43.1 per cent of UK electricity in 2020, driven by the rapid growth of the UK's offshore wind industry, the data confirms. Wind power alone provided just short of a quarter of the country's electricity supply, generating 18 per cent more power than 2019.

Dan McGrail, CEO of trade association RenewableUK, touted the findings as "stellar news" and evidence of the UK's climate leadership as it geared up to host the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in the autumn.

"It shows that this country is playing a leading role in the global energy transition, with renewables becoming the dominant source of new power generation - outstripping fossil fuels for the first year ever and setting new record highs across the board," he said. "It's another significant step on the road to net zero emissions, but we need to move even faster and decarbonise the power sector by 2035."

The UK's annual energy report reveals that coal now produces just a fraction of the UK's electricity mix, with generation from the carbon intensive fossil fuel falling to just 1.8 per cent in 2020 - marking a major turnaround from less than a decade ago, when coal accounted for around 40 per cent of the UK energy mix.

In came as clean energy celebrated a number of a major records and achievements in 2020, with plummeting electricity demand during the pandemic and the ongoing phase-out of the UK's coal generators allowing renewables to take an increasing share of supply on Britain's electricity grid. Great Britain went for more than two months without coal power in June, in the island's longest-ever coal-free run, and wind energy chalked up new records for the highest ever level of generation in December and the highest ever share of the electricity mix in August.

Meanwhile, solar power also set a first for its highest ever level of generation and its highest ever share of the overall power mix, providing a third of Britain's electricity supplies on several occasions in May.

In related news, meanwhile, data published this morning by the Energy Networks Association (ENA) also reveals the UK's electricity distribution networks purchased record levels of flexibility services this year in a bid to free up capacity on the electricity grid during peak periods, and offering a further stability as growing levels of intermittent renewable power sources come online.

The trade body calculated 1.6GW of flexibility has been contracted since the beginning 2021, marking a major increase on levels recorded in 2020, when 1.1GW was contracted for the whole year.

The record comes as a result of network operators adopting a "flexibility first" approach that saw them invest in "alternative solutions" that would tackle congestion on the electricity network, such as smart technologies that enable customers to reduce their energy usage at peak times or sell power back to the grid.

Randolph Brazier, director of innovation and electricity systems at the ENA, said flexibility services would play a pivotal role in the UK's net zero transition.

"Local flexibility services are a relatively new market but one that has seen an incredible growth over the past three years alone in Britain," he said. "Breaking the previous record for flexibility after only seven months of this year is great news for customers and great news for net zero."

Brazier added the new record was "only the tip of the iceberg", predicting the amount of flexibility on the UK's grid would surge over the coming years.

"There is still plenty of room for growth and we are not resting on our laurels," he added. "Networks, Ofgem and government are working together to increase the amount of flexibility in the energy system of the future, and we very much welcomed the release of the latest version of the Smart Systems and Flexibility Plan. With Northern Ireland also joining the fold with local DSO flexibility trials, it looks like this market will soon expand to the whole of the UK."

Research published by the pan-European trade association GEODE in May concluded the UK's electricity networks lead all their competitors in Europe for supporting and delivering flexibility services.