extreme weather
Climate threats sweep the board in 2020 global risk ranking
For the first time top five long-term risks facing world are environment and climate related, latest report from World Economic Forum reveals
Noah's Rainbow - Raising children in an age of climate crisis
On crying at the climate crisis, the start of a decade of consequences, and the stark difference between ghosts and ancestors
Climate change: Six positive news stories from 2019
Academics highlight the positive climate stories of 2019
Oxfam: Every two seconds climate change forces a person from their home
New research lays bare scale of disruption already underway as a result of the climate crisis
COP25: Negotiators gather in Madrid for crunch climate talks
Nations will attempt to agree the last of the rules governing the Paris Agreement before the crucial climate treaty enters force next year
Roman ruins, Saxon forts, and medieval castles all face destruction from climate change
Some of the UK's most famous historical landscapes could be damaged through sea-level rise, coastal erosion, and flooding, new research warns
Heatwaves don't have to spell game over for nuclear
There are ways to manage curtailment of nuclear power during a heatwave, argues Energy for Humanity's Kirsty Gogan
Study: Climate change threatens global banana shortage
Largest banana-producing nations set to suffer 'significant declines' in yields as a result of a warming world
NIC chief: New Cabinet must offer more than 'vague promises' for green infrastructure
Sir John Armitt calls for government to commit to spending 1.2 per cent of GDP every year on future-proofing UK infrastructure
Hotter, wetter, sunnier: UK's 10 warmest years have all occurred since 2002
Met Office's annual report on state of UK climate also says snowy days have become rarer
2,000 years of records show it's getting hotter, faster
The clearest picture yet of the past 2,000 years of global temperatures has shown warming in the last 50-odd years is unprecedented in the last two millennia
Climate crisis blamed as temperature records broken in three nations
New maximums set in Belgium, Germany and Netherlands, as citizens swelter across Europe
OBR: Climate change could inflict 'sudden shocks' and 'slower-building pressures' on public purse
If global efforts to curb climate change fail the risks posed by migration, extreme weather and conflict will be 'severe' for UK economy, Office for Budget Responsibility warns
Climate change made European heatwave at least five times likelier
Searing heat shows crisis is 'here and now', say scientists, and worse than predicted
We must fight for a future for our children
The children of today will live until the end of the century - they will know whether we have succeeded in the climate fight, says WWF's Gareth Redmond-King
Global Briefing: Thai food giant promises coal-free foods by 2022
BusinessGreen brings you all the latest green business news from around the world this week
Iberdrola launches cleantech 'Start-up Challenge' to protect grid from climate impacts
Energy giant is on the hunt for UK entrepreneurs with solutions to keep electricity grid running in face of extreme weather caused by climate change
Blow for Australian climate campaigners as ruling coalition scores surprise election victory
Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott ousted, but Australian voters opt to stick with ruling Liberal-National Coalition despite its inaction on climate change
SDG6: Quenching business' thirst in a water-scarce world
Access to water is essential to all business operations, but climate change, growing populations, and urbanisation all pose supply risks - How can firms deliver on SDG6's water security aims
AT&T dives deep into climate data
The broadband company is teaming up with modeling experts — and making an unusually proactive move for the industry
SDG5: Why you can't fight climate change without tackling gender inequality
Empowering women is a sure-fire way of building climate resilience and cutting emissions - so why is it not on every sustainability manager's radar?
Climate and economic risks 'threaten 2008-style systemic collapse'
Environmental and social problems could interact in global breakdown, report says
Climate change could leave Britain going hungry
The threat climate change poses to Britain's food producers is yet another reason to act on emissions, argues WWF's Gareth Redmond-King
Extreme weather cost global economy $215bn in 2018, AON estimates
Global cost of extreme weather last year higher than previous estimates, making 2017-18 costliest two-year period on record