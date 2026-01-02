Double record-breaker: 2025 declared UK's hottest and sunniest year on record

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Mean temperature of 10.09C sees 2025 join 2022 and 2023 in the three hottest years since 1884, provisional Met Office data confirms

Last year has been confirmed as both the hottest and sunniest year on record for the UK, according to provisional Met Office data published today. A mean temperature of 10.09C means 2025 joins 2022...

