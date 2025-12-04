Study: UK farmers face £800m hit from one of the worst harvests on record

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Lost arable farming revenue associated with the impact of extreme weather has now exceeded £2bn this decade, ECIU analysis finds

The UK's Arable farmers are facing an estimated £828m drop in revenues following one of the worst harvests on record. That is according to a new analysis from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

McDonalds orders 66MW Scottish wind energy deal

UK and Philippines launch new climate transition fund

More on Climate change

National Emergency Briefing: 'There will be no real economy left to talk about'
Climate change

National Emergency Briefing: 'There will be no real economy left to talk about'

How experts from across the scientific community last week called for an urgent reset of the national climate conversation in the face of 'growing misinformation'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 December 2025 • 11 min read
'If we wait, it will be too late': Over 500 scientists call for urgent action to trigger positive 'tipping points'
Climate change

'If we wait, it will be too late': Over 500 scientists call for urgent action to trigger positive 'tipping points'

More than 1,000 people back Dartington Declaration calling for unprecedented emissions cuts and rapid scaling up of sustainable carbon removal projects

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 December 2025 • 4 min read
Global Briefing: Canada's Mark Carney slammed over climate policy roll back
Climate change

Global Briefing: Canada's Mark Carney slammed over climate policy roll back

Canadian government's proposed exemption for tar sands pipeline sparks protests, data shows Australia's emissions have edged downwards, and the Philippines is moving forward with plans for its first offshore wind farms

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 November 2025 • 6 min read