Study: UK's 'rapidly evolving' climate posing growing threat to energy security

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Weather events are having an 'increasingly significant' impact on electricity generation, demand, and infrastructure, warns Royal Meteorological Society

The UK's "rapidly evolving" climate is increasingly impacting electricity generation, demand, and infrastructure, underscoring the need for careful energy system resilience planning as global warming and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'A new benchmark for industry training': British Gas-owner to open £35m net zero skills academy

How SoilPoint is using complex science to boost soil health and reduce fertiliser dependence

More on Energy

Study: UK's 'rapidly evolving' climate posing growing threat to energy security
Energy

Study: UK's 'rapidly evolving' climate posing growing threat to energy security

Weather events shaped by the UK's changing climate are having an 'increasingly significant' impact on electricity generation, demand and infrastructure, warns Royal Meteorological Society

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 October 2025 • 4 min read
Renewable Energy Association to acquire geothermal trade body
Energy

Renewable Energy Association to acquire geothermal trade body

REA has agreed deal to acquire the Geothermal Energy Advancement Association and create a new Geothermal Energy Forum

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 October 2025 • 3 min read
OVO and Havenwise team up to launch 'greener' heat pump trial
Energy

OVO and Havenwise team up to launch 'greener' heat pump trial

Trial aims to test how to optimise heat pumps to run on renewable power

Amber Rolt
clock 17 October 2025 • 2 min read