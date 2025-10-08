Climate-driven extreme weather takes bite out of British bread production

New ECIU analysis suggests wheat production is down by the equivalent of over a year's supply of bread for the UK, after extreme weather hits harvest
Extreme weather fuelled by climate change has impacted millions of tonnes of wheat harvest over the past five years, resulting in a loss equivalent to four billion loaves of bread. According to a new...
