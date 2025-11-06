WMO: 2025 set to be second or third warmest year on record

WMO warns 'exceptionally high' warming trend is continuing, with the past three years now confirmed as the three hottest on record
This year is set to be either the second or third hottest year on record, following "an alarming streak of exceptional temperatures", according to new data published today by the World Meteorological Organisation...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis