Daily Dose and Waitrose debut juice made from surplus fruit

James Murray
clock • 1 min read
Daily Dose and Waitrose partner to launch a limited-edition Leckford Estate Apple Juice made from surplus fruit / Credit: Daily Dose
Image:

Daily Dose and Waitrose partner to launch a limited-edition Leckford Estate Apple Juice made from surplus fruit / Credit: Daily Dose

Companies launch limited-edition apple juice designed to tackle food waste caused by record hot and dry summer

Juice brand Daily Dose has this week announced the launch of a limited-edition apple juice, made using surplus fruit from Waitrose's Leckford Estate farm in Hampshire. The companies debuted the special...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Sunniest year on record pushes solar generation to new high

Net loss? How green policy U-turns are never cost-free

More on Waste

How Flybox is harnessing the power of insects to tackle organic waste
Waste

How Flybox is harnessing the power of insects to tackle organic waste

Larry Kotch, chief operating officer at Flybox, explains how the company is converting food waste into insect protein and fertiliser

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 December 2025 • 4 min read
How Coat Paints is tackling toxic formulas, overproduction, and 'endless waste'
Waste

How Coat Paints is tackling toxic formulas, overproduction, and 'endless waste'

Coat Paints' founder and CEO reflects on rolling out a 'made to order' model that aims to reduce waste and emissions in an industry 'still operating like it was 1950'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 November 2025 • 4 min read
eBay: UK shoppers leading a 'global rethink' as almost half buy second-hand
Waste

eBay: UK shoppers leading a 'global rethink' as almost half buy second-hand

UK shoppers at the forefront of a second-hand retail boom, with more than nine-in-ten planning to increase their spending on pre-loved items, according to major new survey

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 November 2025 • 4 min read