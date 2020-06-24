European Investment Bank
'Unprecedented transformation': European Commission unveils €1tr investment strategy to decarbonise a continent
The Sustainable Europe Investment Plan also details plans for a Just Transition Mechanism to support those regions facing a particularly far-reaching transformation
Reports: EU Commission plots €1tr Green Deal investment plan
Commission is said to be prepping a sustainable investment plan to mobilise €1tr investment over the next decade in support of the net zero transition
Crunch vote on EIB fossil fuel funding postponed
Rumours Germany pushed for delay with decision now promised on November 14
European Investment Bank plots ban on fossil fuel lending
Draft strategy suggests end to funding projects reliant on fossil fuels by 2020 in bid to place bank at the leading edge of the low-carbon transition
ClientEarth takes EIB to court over biomass financing row
Case represents first time NGO has taken legal action against the European Investment Bank
S&P: More private capital needed to finance UN Sustainable Development Goals
Ratings agency says greater role needed for development banks in de-risking projects and mobilising private investment for meeting the SDGs
Government urged to issue post-Brexit stimulus package for green energy sector
Investment in low-carbon infrastructure could collapse post-Brexit unless government prepares emergency support plans, new report warns
Are global development banks really aligned with the Paris Agreement?
E3G report analyses the world's six main development banks and finds many of their climate strategies wanting
ING and European Investment Bank to invest €300m in green shipping projects
Two banks sign agreement to support projects in the European shipping sector, such as low carbon retrofitting of ships or developing new low emissions vessels
Brexit sparks delay for UK applications to European Investment Bank
UK green infrastructure projects face delays in loan applications to the EIB due to ongoing uncertainty over the bank's post-Brexit relationship
UK urged to maintain close ties with EU on climate and energy policy
Green Alliance calls for rethink on role of European Court of Justice post-Brexit, and for UK to maintain access to energy market
Welsh Water turns the tap on 100 per cent green electricity
Water supplier seals deal with DONG Energy to secure green electricity supply and bags £250m loan from European Investment Bank to boost on-site renewables capacity
EIB says it has ramped up clean investment post-Paris
European Investment Bank pledges more green investment in the pipeline following acceleration of project approvals post-Paris
European Investment Bank backs €150m green shipping initiative
EIB and Société Générale ink framework agreement to mobilise investment in sustainable shipbuilding projects
EU urged to plug clean energy investment gap or miss climate targets
Consortium of asset managers and green groups urge EU Commission to deliver host of measures to plug €100bn gap in clean energy investment
Luxembourg and EIB team up to boost public-private climate finance
Luxembourg's finance minister says newly launched platform will help establish the country as a 'true green' financial centre
European institutions accused of undermining Paris Agreement by funding dirty energy projects
EU bodies including the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development are backing fossil fuel projects that threaten progress on climate targets, NGOs claim
Northern Ireland energy storage project bags extra €8.3m from EU
Gaelectric hails second round of EU funding for its compressed air energy storage project, as EIB announces €62m investment in renewable energy fund
Fears mount over Brexit threat to green infrastructure investment
As George Osborne raises prospects of corporation tax cuts, reports suggest pipeline of clean energy projects in line for European Investment Bank loans could be impacted by UK withdrawal from EU
S&P Global: Brexit would not lead to 'environmental doomsday'
Brexit would put inward low carbon investment at risk, experts warn, but rolling back national climate commitments following 'leave' vote would be politically unacceptable
EU opens up €24bn funding pot to circular economy
European authorities expand access to EU finance support programme to businesses involved in the circular economy
Seven million smart meters to be installed in UK under EIB-backed scheme
£1bn scheme will help with government pledge to put a smart meter in every home by 2020, as Manchester confirmed as Internet of Things City Demonstrator
Lima finance minister meeting delivers pre-Paris climate lending boost
World Bank and other development banks pledge to scale up lending to help poor countries tackle the worst impacts of climate change
EIB accused of smoke and mirrors over new climate lending plan
European Investment Bank ditched reference to 2050 decarbonisation target, says NGO