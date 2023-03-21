Employer climate credentials a top priority for one-in-five jobseekers under 30

A growing number of people entering the workforce each year are looking at employers' climate credentials when job hunting, according to the European Investment Bank's (EIB) latest Climate Survey.

The poll found that 61 per cent of British adults regard it as important that prospective employers prioritise tackling their climate impact, with 15 per cent citing it as a top priority. The share concerned about prospective employers' climate credentials rises to 73 per cent among those under 30, with 19 per cent saying it is a top priority.

According to the EIB, two-thirds of respondents in the UK are convinced that their own behaviour could make a difference in addressing the ongoing climate emergency, compared to 75 per cent in Germany, 69 per cent in the Netherlands, and 63 per cent in France.

The wide ranging poll of over 28,000 people surveyed individual behaviours and views on climate change spanning the EU and other top CO2 emitters - the US, China, and the UK.

It found significant support for more ambitious climate policies from government with two thirds of UK respondents in favour of stricter measures to help trigger sustainable habits, rising to three-quarters of respondents under 30.

The survey also found 54 per cent of UK respondents would be in favour of a carbon budget system allocating individuals a fixed number of yearly credits to be spent on carbon intensive items such as non-essential goods and flights.

Elsewhere, to help people make more sustainable choices when grocery shopping, 77 per cent of UK respondents said they would be in favour of labelling all food products with their climate footprint.

Additionally, 58 per cent of UK respondents say they would be willing to pay slightly more for food that is produced locally and more sustainably, while 50 per cent would be in favour of limiting the amount of meat and dairy products that people can buy.

While support for curbing meat and dairy consumption spans all income groups, the generation gap is significant, according to the EIB, with 67 per cent of people under 30 in favour of capping meat and dairy consumption versus only a third of those over 65.

Nancy Saich, chief climate change expert at the EIB, said the willingness of UK citizens to help fight climate change at the individual level and support for bolder government action broadly mirrors attitudes on the continent.

"As the EU climate bank, we welcome this commitment," she said. "It complements our role of financing green services such as low-carbon transport, renewable energy and energy-efficient buildings around the world, many of which also help create new jobs."