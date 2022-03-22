License to decarbonise: How strong is public support for net zero and behaviour changes across Europe?

Major poll of 30,000 people suggests Europeans are concerned about climate change and want ambitious action to tackle it, but lack confidence the issue will be resolved by mid-century
As policymakers across Europe grapple with the fallout from surging energy prices and the need to reduce dependency on Russia's gas following the brutal invasion of Ukraine, a major continent-wide survey...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial