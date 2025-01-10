Global Briefing: WEF predicts green transition to help boost global jobs market by 78 million roles by 2030

Stuart Stone
clock • 7 min read
Global Briefing: WEF predicts green transition to help boost global jobs market by 78 million roles by 2030

Plus all the top green business news from around the world this week, including warnings on India's rice harvest and concerns over the EU's green taxonomy

The World Economic Forum (WEF) this week published a report forecasting that shifting global trends in technology, the economy, demographics, and the green transition will result in a net increase of 78...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Pollutocrat Day': World's richest emit share of 2025 carbon budget in just 10 days

The insiders guide to doing business in a UNESCO Biosphere

Most read
01

BlackRock quits Net Zero Asset Managers group

10 January 2025 • 3 min read
02

Tesco calls on UK government to ramp up support for greener farming

10 January 2025 • 4 min read
03

'The impact will be dire': 2024 confirmed as first year to pass 1.5C threshold

10 January 2025 • 5 min read
04

Tackling gender inequality will uplift sustainability efforts

08 January 2025 • 5 min read
05

National Trust sets new goal to create 250,000 hectares of nature-rich landscapes

10 January 2025 • 4 min read

More on Policy

Global Briefing: WEF predicts green transition to help boost global jobs market by 78 million roles by 2030
Policy

Global Briefing: WEF predicts green transition to help boost global jobs market by 78 million roles by 2030

Plus all the top green business news from around the world this week, including warnings on India's rice harvest and concerns over the EU's green taxonomy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 January 2025 • 7 min read
Seven climate policy topics to track in 2025
Policy

Seven climate policy topics to track in 2025

From a flailing US grid to the future of nuclear power production, here's a guide to the issues you will need to keep front and centre in 2025

Leah Garden, Trellis
clock 10 January 2025 • 8 min read
Tesco calls on UK government to ramp up support for greener farming
Policy

Tesco calls on UK government to ramp up support for greener farming

Supermarket announces plans to launch two low carbon concept farms to test green innovations and techniques

Amber Rolt
clock 10 January 2025 • 4 min read