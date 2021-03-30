Study: Development banks are backing clean energy, but are struggling to kick fossil fuel habit

Analysis of investments made by nine of the world's biggest development banks has found that they spent four times more on clean energy than fossil fuels in 2020

Multilateral development banks (MDBs) such as the World Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development provided $3bn of funding for fossil fuels through the course of 2020, according to new data compiled by Energy Policy Tracker.

The on-going investment in fossil fuel infrastructure was dwarfed by increasing levels of funding for clean energy projects, with the website highlighting how MDBs provided a further $12bn to clean energy projects.

Overall project finance spending on fossil fuels was 40 per cent lower through 2018-2020 compared to the period 2015-2017, according to analysis of the data by international pressure group Big Shift Global. Moreover, 2020 was the first year in which the MDBs provided zero direct financing for coal projects, the group's preliminary analysis of the data suggests.

However, such positive signs of progress are marred by the banks' ongoing support for fossil fuel infrastructure. Big Shift Global welcomed the Banks' new exclusion policies on coal and specific oil and gas projects, but highlighted that the overall drop in fossil fuel investment seen in 2020 is partially a result of a fall in energy demand caused by the pandemic.

"This shift by the MDBs in investing more finance in renewable energy is a welcome step but it is not enough," said Sophie Richmond, Big Shift Global Coordinator.

"To tackle the climate crisis, we need to see all finance shifted out of fossil fuels and into sustainable, renewable energy that doesn't hurt the planet or communities. The MDBs' current investments are locking in decades of emissions, and damaging the environment in which the most vulnerable people live. We call on all the MDBs to lead the way in urgently shifting all remaining finance out of coal, oil and gas, and invest in sustainable, renewable energy that will help provide energy access for everyone."

Gas financing is fast emerging as the next major battleground for campaigners, with the latest data showing that three-quarters of the MDB's support for fossil fuels went towards gas projects in both 2020 and the two years preceding it.

The nine MDBs covered by the data are the African Development Bank Group, the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank Group, the Islamic Development Bank, the New Development Bank, and the World Bank.

Of the nine, the European Investment Bank invested by far the most in clean energy, directing $6bn towards green projects, almost nine times what it spent on fossil fuels. The bulk of fossil fuels funding comes from the World Bank, the analysis finds, which provided $5.7bn across the 2018-20 period. Big Shift Global also picks out the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank for criticism, as they were the only banks whose spending on fossil fuels did not reduce across the 2018-2020 period, despite both banks having clear mission statements on supporting a transition towards clean energy.

The data was compiled and shared by Energy Policy Tracker and then analysed by experts at Big Shift Global, a coalition of NGOs that is lobbying MDBs to fully withdraw financial support for fossil fuel projects and instead direct funding towards clean energy. The analysis is released ahead of the UK Global Summit on Climate and Development and the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund. As the UK, EU, and US move to end their international public finance for fossil fuels, Big Shift Global and other green campaign groups are calling for MDBs to do so as well.

"The MDBs first pledged to align their finance with the Paris Agreement in 2017, and in 2021 we're still waiting," said Bronwen Tucker, Research Analyst, Oil Change International.

"As the Asian Development Bank and World Bank Group draft new climate and energy policies this Spring, we're looking to them to join the European Investment Bank, the EU, UK, US, and others who have recently committed to end their public finance for fossil fuels. These first movers should work together to change global norms towards ending public finance for fossil fuels ahead of the UN Climate Summit in November."