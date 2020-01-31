Global Briefing: France confirms law preventing companies destroying unsold goods
New rules are expected to have a major impact on luxury fashion and cosmetic companies. Plus, all the other green business news from around the world
France passes circular economy bill The French Parliament last night gave the final stamp of approval to landmark legislation that will ban non-food retailers from destroying unsold stock. The new rules...
More news
Brexit Day: The great green gamble begins
Whether you regard the prospect as exciting or terrifying, the UK is embarking on an uncertain journey outside the EU - the consequences for the environment and the green economy, both good and bad, will be considerable
Environment Bill leaves wriggle-room for weaker standards after Brexit, green groups warn
Proposed law offers no legal guarantees current UK green standards will not be weakened after Brexit, Greener UK warns
How companies can source leather more sustainably
The environmental impact of using this material mirrors that of using cattle as a protein source
GM revs up all-electric, driverless answer to ride-hailing services
Automakers aren't yet taking the service business model all that seriously, but they should