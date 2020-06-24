Environmental Audit Committee

Not so fast fashion
Not so fast fashion

The government's failure to act on fashion waste is damning evidence Ministers do not yet comprehend the environmental crisis, but businesses need to be aware reforms will come eventually

MPs call for mandatory climate risk reporting
MPs call for mandatory climate risk reporting

Following inquiry into green finance, Environmental Audit Committee concludes large companies and asset owners - such as pension funds - should be forced to report their exposure to climate change risks and opportunities