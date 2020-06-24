Environmental Audit Committee
Government under fire over response to 'out of date' toxic furniture standards
MPs slam 'inaction' from BEIS after it publishes proposed response to consultation it held nearly three years ago
MPs to probe problem of e-waste in face of mounting crisis
The UK is one of Europe's worst offenders for illegally exporting electronic waste to developing countries
Not so fast fashion
The government's failure to act on fashion waste is damning evidence Ministers do not yet comprehend the environmental crisis, but businesses need to be aware reforms will come eventually
MPs urge UK to stop financing fossil fuel projects in developing countries by 2021
UK spent £2.4bn on fossil fuel projects in low and middle income countries over past five years, says Environmental Audit Committee
Ted Baker, Farfetch and FW pledge to tackle fashion waste
New project to promote circular fashion launches in London with retailers set to trial range of waste-fighting initiatives
'Significant regression': MPs blast government's post-Brexit environmental protection plans
Draft Environment Bill sets out worse environmental and climate change safeguards for UK than current EU policy, EFRA committee warns
MPs warn post-Brexit environment plans fall 'woefully short'
Proposals to replace EU rules 'downgrade' green principles, says cross-party committee
Green Alliance: UK must plant 70,000 hectares of trees a year to combat climate change
Think tank calls for mass woodland planting drive, a ban on peatland burning, and a focus on low carbon farming methods in new report - but is the government listening?
UK government under fire for 'tacit acceptance' of Arctic oil and gas activity
But Foreign Office hits back at 'baseless' claims from Environmental Audit Committee that UK encourages oil and gas exploration in the Arctic
Throwaway fashion: Retailers should be forced to pay for textile clean-up, say MPs
Government should introduce producer responsibility charges for clothing to pay for collection and recycling systems, MPs conclude following major investigation
Are businesses matching green efforts with climate-safe staff pensions?
Only a small number of FTSE 100 firms' pension schemes have shifted their investment approach to take account of climate-related risks, ShareAction research finds
Has the EAC uncovered Britain's two-tier green fashion industry?
Cohort of fast fashion brands chastised for lagging behind rest of the industry when it comes to environmental action
Environmental Audit Committee demands 'Paris Agreement for the Sea'
'Stop using our seas as a sewer', MPs urge government
Does the UK need a Minister for Hunger? MPs slam government 'failure' on SDG2
MPs claim there is a 'doughnut shaped hole' in government work on SDG2 to tackle hunger and food security
MPs call on online retailers to explain impact of fast fashion
Environmental Audit Committee demands Amazon, Boohoo, ASOS, Misguided, and PrettyLittleThing come clean about their environmental impact
MPs demand fashion bosses come clean on industry's pollution impacts
Environmental Audit Committee writes to industry executives demanding more detail on how fashion retailers are mitigating their environmental impact
Is the government really 'coasting on climate change'?
The government's response to the Environment Audit Committee report on green finance lays bare the good, the bad, and the ugly of the UK's decarbonisation efforts
MPs: Heat wave resilience 'a matter of life and death'
Environmental Audit Committee warns government must respond to climate-related heat risks that pose a major threat to health
Theresa May confirms plan for new Environment Act
Prime Minister tells Liaison Committee government will introduce the first Environment Bill since 1995, covering air quality and other post-Brexit 'opportunities'
MPs to examine environmental footprint of UK fashion industry
Inquiry will explore the carbon impact, resource use and water footprint of growing throwaway 'fast fashion' sector
MPs call for mandatory climate risk reporting
Following inquiry into green finance, Environmental Audit Committee concludes large companies and asset owners - such as pension funds - should be forced to report their exposure to climate change risks and opportunities
'Worryingly complacent': MPs warn too many pension funds are failing to engage with climate risks
Environmental Audit Committee finds a majority of large pension funds are addressing climate change, but warns a number of funds are ignoring strategic risks
'Short on detail': Clean investment slump puts government policies under the spotlight
Environmental Audit Committee calls for urgent plan to boost green investment and close Clean Growth Strategy 'policy gap'
MPs urge government to require financial regulators to engage with climate risks
Environmental Audit Committee calls on Michael Gove to use powers under Climate change Act to require regular climate risk reports form pensions and financial regulators