Nature is 'not the enemy' of housebuilding, MPs tell government

Environmental Audit Committee report challenges ‘lazy narrative’ that environmental protection is blocking development
Nature is not a "blocker" of new housing developments, but rather a necessity for building resilient towns and neighbourhoods. That is according to a new report published today by the cross-party Environmental...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis