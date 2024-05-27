Plans to decarbonise grid hampered by connection delays and market uncertainty, MPs warn

Ahead of the end of Parliament, the Environmental Audit Committee called on the next government to urgently publish a detailed grid electrification strategy
The scale of the challenge faced by the next government if it wants to deliver on its goal to decarbonise the electricity grid were underscored late last week, after MPs warned the transition towards clean...
