Chairs of key green select committees confirmed

The full line-up of Select Committee chairs was confirmed yesterday, with a host of senior backbenchers elected to head up the Committees that will scrutinise the government's green policy efforts.

Toby Perkins narrowly defeated Barry Gardiner in the election for the influential role of chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, while Labour's Bill Esterson was elected as chair of the Energy Security and Net Zero (ESNZ) Committee ahead of Melanie Onn.

"I am honoured to have been elected Chair of the Environmental Audit Committee," said Perkins, who is the MP for Chesterfield. "I have a personal stake in our country's efforts to respond to the dual climate and nature crises. The community I serve was badly hit by flooding in 2007 and 2023. As Shadow Environment Minister in the last Parliament, I was a passionate advocate for action on climate and nature, be that water quality or the restoration of biodiversity at home and abroad. I care deeply about these issues, and I am intent on making sure the government delivers on its promises."

The appointments follow confirmation earlier in the week that Lib Dem MP for Orkney and Shetland Alistair Carmichael was appointed as chair of Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs Select Committee after standing unopposed.

Meanwhile, senior Labour MP Liam Byrne was elected as chair of the Business and Trade Committee, Labour MP for Brentford and Isleworth Ruth Cadbury was elected chair of the Transport Committee, and Labour MP for Newcastle Central and West Chi Onwurah was elected chair of the Science, Innovation, and Technology Committee.

Florence Eshalomi, the Labour MP for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green, was elected chair of the Housing, Communities, and Local Government Committee, and Labour MP for Rotherham, Sarah Champion, was elected chair of the International Development Committee.

"It is a great honour to be elected by MPs from across the House of Commons as the new Chair of the Transport Committee," said Cadbury. "Transport touches every aspect of our lives, from getting to work to seeing our loved ones and ensuring we can buy the goods we need. Furthermore the local transport challenges vary considerably across the country.

"Working cross-party, this Committee will continue to champion the sector and consumers across the country. I can't wait to start working with my new colleagues on holding the government and service providers to account."

The select committee chairs are divided between the Parties based on the share of MPs in Parliament, meaning Labour is set to dominate the Liaison Committee of Select Committee chairs following its landslide victory.

