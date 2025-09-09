Marine Protected Areas: Government rejects calls for 'outright ban' on bottom trawler fishing

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Defra is widening protections from destructive fishing practices in UK seas, but has confirmed it is not planning 'to introduce whole-site bans on bottom towed fishing gear in MPAs'

The government has today rejected calls for an outright ban on bottom trawling throughout Britain's hundreds of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), despite pledging earlier this year to extend restrictions...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Top supermarkets urge producers to stand by under fire Amazon Soy Moratorium

'Stand firm': 150 firms urge EU to stick with 2035 goal for zero emission cars and vans

More on Policy

Marine Protected Areas: Government rejects calls for 'outright ban' on bottom trawler fishing
Policy

Marine Protected Areas: Government rejects calls for 'outright ban' on bottom trawler fishing

Defra is widening protections from destructive fishing practices in UK seas, but has confirmed it is not planning 'to introduce whole-site bans on bottom towed fishing gear in MPAs'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 September 2025 • 4 min read
Hundreds of investors and business groups urge EU to 'preserve the core' of sustainability reporting rules
Policy

Hundreds of investors and business groups urge EU to 'preserve the core' of sustainability reporting rules

As many as 475 organisations raise alarm over plans in EU 'Omnibus Package' to streamline and simplify CSRD and CSDDD, which they argue are 'essential for long-term resilience'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 September 2025 • 5 min read
CCS industry calls on UK and EU to co-operate on carbon capture drive
Policy

CCS industry calls on UK and EU to co-operate on carbon capture drive

Letter to Keir Starmer and Ursula von der Leyen argues integration of carbon markets should be accompanied by alignment of CCS policies

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 September 2025 • 4 min read