MPs warn government's airport expansion drive puts net zero in 'serious jeopardy'

Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee urges government to introduce further safeguards to prevent additional runways at Heathrow undermining UK climate targets
The government's airport expansion drive risks putting the UK's ability to achieve its net zero targets in "serious jeopardy", unless its current approach to mitigating the climate impacts of aviation...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis