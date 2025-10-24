MPs warn government's airport expansion drive puts net zero in 'serious jeopardy'

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Artist impression of the third runway plan | Credit: Heathrow Airport
Image:

Artist impression of the third runway plan | Credit: Heathrow Airport

Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee urges government to introduce further safeguards to prevent additional runways at Heathrow undermining UK climate targets

The government's airport expansion drive risks putting the UK's ability to achieve its net zero targets in "serious jeopardy", unless its current approach to mitigating the climate impacts of aviation...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Scottish MPs warn clean energy jobs not being created fast enough to compensate for North Sea decline

Study: Smart heat pump trial sees homes slash electricity use by a third

More on Aviation

'SAF Superhighway': Exolum confirms investment in 'UK's first independent SAF blending facility'
Aviation

'SAF Superhighway': Exolum confirms investment in 'UK's first independent SAF blending facility'

Plans could help up to 65,000 flights a year access lower carbon fuels through Exolum's re-fuelling network

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 October 2025 • 3 min read
'Book and claim': DHL, Jet Blue, and Scandinavian Airlines join Sustainable Aviation Fuel pilot
Aviation

'Book and claim': DHL, Jet Blue, and Scandinavian Airlines join Sustainable Aviation Fuel pilot

New book and claim scheme to allow airlines to fund SAF purchases that allow them to curb emissions without having direct access to low carbon fuels

Amber Rolt
clock 14 October 2025 • 2 min read
Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance to help COP30 attendees secure green fuels
Aviation

Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance to help COP30 attendees secure green fuels

Platform allows COP30 attendees to calculate their flight emissions and fund an equivalent amount of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Amber Rolt
clock 02 October 2025 • 3 min read