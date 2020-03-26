energy security
IEA: Rapid pivot to clean technologies essential to meet global climate goals
Alignment with Paris Agreement remains long way off but investment in energy efficiency, offshore wind, and battery storage could yet place countries on a sustainable course, IEA declares in World Energy Outlook 2019
A 15 minute power outage, a nightmare for business
Even the briefest power interruption can have a costly impact on businesses - Alan Barlow, Director of UK and Ireland for Centrica Business Solutions, discusses what lessons can be learnt from the UK's recent major power cut
Government confirms plan for blackout investigation
Andrea Leadsom announces Energy Emergencies Executives Committee is to review last week's power cut, as National Grid boss defends company's response
Labour unveils plan to nationalise energy networks and drive 'Green Industrial Revolution'
Party fleshes out plans to take control of electricity and heat networks from 'profiteering' private firms
Greg Clark: The electricity trilemma is almost over
Business Secretary heralds new era where 'cheap power is green power', as speech sets out government's new energy policy vision
White House confirms intervention plan to boost fossil fuel power
President Trump instructs Energy Secretary Rick Perry to take "immediate steps" to support coal and nuclear power plants
Now for an energy record really worth celebrating
Steve Holliday reflects on the 10th anniversary of the UK's last generation-related power cut, and a decade in which the grid has coped admirably with an ever cleaner electricity mix
Boost energy security by cutting demand, say researchers
Energy efficiency and demand reduction could play key role in energy security strategies, according to UK Energy Research Council
Gas 'crisis': Case for state intervention?
ECIU's Richard Black reflects on how the cold weather has played havoc with debate surrounding the UK's energy industry
Freezing weather and gas supply fears sparks calls for UK to revamp energy efficiency efforts
E3G report reveals how public investment in domestic energy efficiency has slumped 58 per cent since 2012
Renewables can become major power players without compromising energy security, study shows
Markets around the world now have grids with shares of up to 50 per cent renewable power, demonstrating its potential for revolutionizing energy generation
Could poor transmission planning limit corporate renewable deals?
Utilities are stepping up, but a new report suggests regulators and grid operators aren't responding fast enough
How electric cars can help save the grid
Could growing demand for EVs provide the answer to Australia's grid woes?