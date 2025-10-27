Survey: Businesses view energy security as key enabler of clean energy transition

But global poll of business leaders and policymakers also reveals falling confidence that 2030 climate goals will be met
Energy security and resilience is increasingly seen by business leaders as a key enabler of the clean energy transition, even if a challenging economic and geopolitical backdrop has led to waning confidence...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis