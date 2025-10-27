Survey: Businesses view energy security as key enabler of clean energy transition

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

But global poll of business leaders and policymakers also reveals falling confidence that 2030 climate goals will be met

Energy security and resilience is increasingly seen by business leaders as a key enabler of the clean energy transition, even if a challenging economic and geopolitical backdrop has led to waning confidence...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

National Grid green skills campaign reaches almost 150,000 students

Climate education game start-up secures £30,000 backing on BBC's Dragons Den

More on Infrastructure

Study: How circular telecom masts could save €30m and slash CO2
Infrastructure

Study: How circular telecom masts could save €30m and slash CO2

EXCLUSIVE: Study explores how circular economy principles could unlock significant carbon and cost savings for developers of critical telecommunications infrastructure

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 October 2025 • 3 min read
Mersey Heat: Canal water to warm Georges Dock, Cunard, and Museum of Liverpool buildings
Infrastructure

Mersey Heat: Canal water to warm Georges Dock, Cunard, and Museum of Liverpool buildings

Combined Authority, Liverpool City Council, and National Museums Liverpool project to connect Grade II listed buildings to recently launched Mersey Heat Network

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 October 2025 • 3 min read
Green gas: What is it good for?
Infrastructure

Green gas: What is it good for?

What role should biomethane play in the UK's net zero transition? A row has erupted as different sectors from home heating and industry to road transport and shipping vie for priority access to the low carbon energy source

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 October 2025 • 13 min read