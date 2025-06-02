How global biogas production potential already equates to a quarter of fossil gas demand

International Energy Agency highlights growing demand for biogas and biomethane derived from waste sources and crops in response to heightened energy security concerns
The world currently has the potential to produce enough low emission biogases to meet roughly a quarter of current global demand for fossil gas, with heightened energy security concerns expected to further...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis