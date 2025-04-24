Keir Starmer: 'Homegrown clean energy is in the DNA of my government'

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Keir Starmer: 'Homegrown clean energy is in the DNA of my government'

Prime Minister hits back at critics of government's renewables drive as he warns backing away from clean energy transition would 'serve no one'

Keir Starmer has pushed back at criticism of the government's clean energy ambitions, arguing that growing the UK's homegrown clean power capability is "the only way to take back control of our energy...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

