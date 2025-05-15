'Shared prosperity and economic security': CBI calls for closer UK-EU ties on climate and energy

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Ahead of major government summit on Monday, business group calls for linked emissions trading systems, streamlined regulations, and mutual carbon border levy exemptions between UK and EU

Pressure is mounting on the UK government to forge closer ties with the EU on climate and clean energy policies, in order to bolster economic and energy security in the face of geopolitical challenges...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'We need targets and pledges, but we also need stories': Abi Daré wins first ever Climate Fiction Prize

Offshore wind: Energy firms warn record new capacity needed in upcoming contract auction

More on Politics

The reverse Farage effect: How attempts to polarise the climate debate have 'not really borne fruit'
Politics

The reverse Farage effect: How attempts to polarise the climate debate have 'not really borne fruit'

Almost two thirds of Brits back net zero targets and the UK's clean energy push, despite attempts to stoke up opposition - is the 'climate backlash' in danger of being over-stated?

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 May 2025 • 8 min read
Cutting back Defra's budget is a false economy Britain cannot afford
Politics

Cutting back Defra's budget is a false economy Britain cannot afford

Hundreds of proposed job cuts and budget squeezes at Defra and Natural England risk severely harming nature recovery efforts, argues Biodiversify's Dr Michael Burgass

Dr Michael Burgass, Biodiversify
clock 12 May 2025 • 3 min read
To unlock growth and resilience, nature must be at the heart of planning reform
Politics

To unlock growth and resilience, nature must be at the heart of planning reform

Done right, the Planning and Infrastructure Bill can make environmental regulations smarter and more strategic, helping unlock investment in nature recovery, writes Labour MP Polly Billington

Polly Billington MP
clock 12 May 2025 • 3 min read