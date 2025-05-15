'Shared prosperity and economic security': CBI calls for closer UK-EU ties on climate and energy

Ahead of major government summit on Monday, business group calls for linked emissions trading systems, streamlined regulations, and mutual carbon border levy exemptions between UK and EU
Pressure is mounting on the UK government to forge closer ties with the EU on climate and clean energy policies, in order to bolster economic and energy security in the face of geopolitical challenges...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis