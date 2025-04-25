The government's net zero strategy is accelerating, regardless of what anonymous sources keep suggesting to the contrary
Short of getting an 'I heart wind farms' tattoo, Prime Minister Keir Starmer could not have made his point more emphatically. "The task is clear - to act together to seize the opportunity of the clean...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis