What if the gas has gone?

A new analysis lays bare the open secret avoided by so many discussions on the future of the UK's energy industry: the overwhelming likelihood is there is not that much North Sea oil and gas left
There are lots of reasons for the UK to want to transition to a clean energy system. It will create jobs, reduce air pollution, curb energy costs, enhance energy security, improve the balance of payments,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis