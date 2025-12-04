Ofgem approves £28bn plan to boost energy network security and resilience

Regulator approves bumper investment package to upgrade the UK's grid and better shield customers from volatile energy bills
Ofgem has today approved an initial £28bn of funding to upgrade and expand the UK's energy grid over the next five years, as part of an estimated £90bn investment programme to strengthen networks through...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis