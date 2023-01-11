Energy price crisis

'Farmers are staring down the barrel': Researchers warn agricultural industry facing fertiliser cost timebomb

Supply chain

Fresh analysis from ECIU and University of Edinburgh warns that escalating prices of fertilisers is having knock-on effect on farmers and global food security

clock 11 January 2023 • 5 min read
'Home insulation alone is not a magic bullet': Why behaviour change is critical to cutting UK energy use

Efficiency

Growing mountain of evidence underscores huge importance of attaching energy saving awareness campaigns to rollout of measures such as insulation and heat pumps

clock 03 January 2023 • 10 min read
Octopus Energy to double payments for homes which sell solar power back to grid

Solar

Energy supplier moves to further increase incentives for homes to install solar panels in response to soaring energy bills this winter

clock 21 September 2022 • 2 min read
Report: Cutting UK energy demand 'essential' to tackling cost of living and climate crises

Policy

The government’s action plan for guiding the UK through the worsening energy crisis lacks energy efficiency and demand policies, report warns

clock 11 September 2022 • 4 min read
'More UK gas won't bring down bills': The green economy reacts to the government's energy crisis plan

Policy

Liz Truss is planning a major overhaul of the UK energy market alongside support for homes and businesses facing soaring bills this winter - here is all the top reaction frombusiness figures, politicians, campaigners and experts

clock 08 September 2022 • 19 min read
The public sees net zero as the solution to the UK's energy crunch - but will Liz Truss concur?

Politics

There is a widespread political, economic, business, and economic consensus that renewables, energy efficiency, and net zero are a key part of the solution to the UK's challenges this winter and beyond - it should be difficult for the new PM to ignore...

clock 07 September 2022 • 11 min read
Go big on energy efficiency, renewables, and green heat, UK climate advisors tell Truss

Policy

Meeting net zero can boost UK's energy sovereignty and guard against volatile fossil fuel prices, Climate Change Committee and National Infrastructure Commission tell new Prime Minister

clock 06 September 2022 • 6 min read
Liz Truss promises 'spades in the ground' to tackle energy crisis and drive UK growth

Politics

Truss's first speech as PM touts vision for 'aspiration nation' characterised by tax cuts and business-led growth, but leaves out any mention of net zero, nature, or the climate crisis

clock 06 September 2022 • 7 min read
Liz Truss prepares to announce energy price freeze plan

Politics

But conflicting reports mean questions remain over how much new price fixing approach will cost – and who will pay for it

clock 06 September 2022 • 7 min read
Rishi Sunak promises 'massive energy efficiency' programme if elected PM

Politics

Tory leadership hopeful pledges to 'turbocharge' home insulation rollout to cut energy bills and support climate goals

clock 24 August 2022 • 5 min read
