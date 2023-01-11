Fresh analysis from ECIU and University of Edinburgh warns that escalating prices of fertilisers is having knock-on effect on farmers and global food security
Growing mountain of evidence underscores huge importance of attaching energy saving awareness campaigns to rollout of measures such as insulation and heat pumps
Energy supplier moves to further increase incentives for homes to install solar panels in response to soaring energy bills this winter
The government’s action plan for guiding the UK through the worsening energy crisis lacks energy efficiency and demand policies, report warns
Liz Truss is planning a major overhaul of the UK energy market alongside support for homes and businesses facing soaring bills this winter - here is all the top reaction frombusiness figures, politicians, campaigners and experts
There is a widespread political, economic, business, and economic consensus that renewables, energy efficiency, and net zero are a key part of the solution to the UK's challenges this winter and beyond - it should be difficult for the new PM to ignore...
Meeting net zero can boost UK's energy sovereignty and guard against volatile fossil fuel prices, Climate Change Committee and National Infrastructure Commission tell new Prime Minister
Truss's first speech as PM touts vision for 'aspiration nation' characterised by tax cuts and business-led growth, but leaves out any mention of net zero, nature, or the climate crisis
But conflicting reports mean questions remain over how much new price fixing approach will cost – and who will pay for it
Tory leadership hopeful pledges to 'turbocharge' home insulation rollout to cut energy bills and support climate goals