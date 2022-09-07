Go big on energy efficiency, renewables, and green heat, UK climate advisors tell Truss

The government's climate and infrastructure advisors have today jointly written to the new Prime Minister to provide urgent advice on how best to combat the combat soaring living costs and worsening energy security, calling for the government to deliver rapid and sustained investment in energy efficiency, renewables, and green heating technologies to help curb energy costs and imports.

Speaking after she was officially sworn into office by the Queen yesterday, Liz Truss promised that tackling the energy and economic crises facing the UK would be one of her top priorities and promised to unveil a new energy support package later this week.

But with reports suggesting the new measures would largely focus on freezing energy prices, the Climate Change Committee (CCC) and the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) have today jointly written to the Prime Minister to warn that urgent action is needed to enhance the UK's long term energy security.

The letter warns the UK is facing "a set of grim records" from high energy prices and surging inflation to extreme summer temperatures and historic droughts, and calls for "decisive" government action to tackle these challenges this winter.

It notes that up to three-quarters of UK households risk being plunged into fuel poverty this winter, with the energy price cap set to rise above £3,500 from next month, thanks to the soaring costs of fossil gas driven by lingering pandemic supply issues and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It argues that accelerating the UK's net zero transition can help guard consumers against the worst of the cost-of-living crisis, while also boosting domestic energy security and delivering a long-term return on investment that can improve economic prosperity across the country.

Fossil gas is not only responsible for 90 per cent of the increase in energy prices seen over the past year, but it is also expected to remain expensive - at around three or four times the level seen prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - for the foreseeable future, the letter warns.

As such, the two statutory advisory bodies argue "addressing our dependency on fossil energy offers the best way our of these crises", as they called on the PM to make retrofitting the UK's notoriously draughty buildings, expanding wind and solar capacity, and rolling out green heating supplies top priorities for her new energy strategy.

"Decisive government action in the near term can deliver lasting benefits to the UK's climate and energy security," the letter states. "In addition to any new package of support for consumers this winter, we urge you to follow the principles laid out in the British Energy Security Strategy and the Net Zero Strategy. The best policies for the consumer are those that support lasting energy security and a low carbon, low-cost energy system. The independent analysis of our respective organisations is that this will deliver a long-term return on investment and set the UK on a path to prosperity."

However, the advice runs counter to arguments made by some of Truss's most vocal supporters, such as former Brexit Minister Lord Frost and influential backbencher Steve Baker, who have sought to blame net zero policies for soaring energy bills, despite ample evidence to the contrary.

Yesterday, Truss gave her first speech outside Downing Street after being officially appointed PM by the Queen. She promised a "bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform" and to "get spades in the ground to make sure people are not facing unaffordable energy bills", but offered little concrete policy details or commitments, and made no direct reference to climate change, net zero, or the environment.

However, widespread media reports suggest she is poised to imminently set out sweeping new plans to try and shield consumers against soaring energy costs, potentially by freezing bills through a cap on wholesale energy prices, with the taxpayer likely to foot costs that could end up as high as £200bn.

However, many question marks surround such a move, as it would effectively hand hundreds of billions of pounds to fossil fuel companies in order to subsidise their high prices, while doing little to address the root causes of the crisis by boosting energy efficiency and cheap home grown, green energy.

Meanwhile, Truss has been a vocal proponent of fracking and expanding oil and gas extraction in the North Sea, while voicing her distaste for large-scale solar developments in the countryside and onshore wind farms. She is widely expected to make lifting the UK's moratorium on fracking one of her first moves in office.

But today's letter from the CCC and the NIC stresses that "the UK cannot address this crisis by increasing its production of natural gas" because domestic reserves, whether offshore or from shale, are "too small to impact meaningfully the prices faced by UK consumers".

Instead, the Downing Street's focus for tackling the challenging outlook this winter should be on "strong policies that reduce energy waste across the economy and boost domestic production of cheap and secure low carbon energy", the letter argues.

Specifically, it calls for "credible" policies to improve energy efficiency in rented, owned, and public sector buildings, and to ensure businesses achieve minimum Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) standards of B by the end of the decade, backed by a comprehensive energy advice service to boost public awareness of energy saving efforts.

It also urges the new Downing Street administration deliver on its plans for a "working market-based mechanism" for low carbon heat in order to grow the market for heat pumps, and to "make the most" of new Contracts for Difference auctions for onshore wind and solar.

"Renewables are the cheapest form of electricity generation," the letter states. "Onshore wind and solar have the potential to be deployed fastest and thus reduce our reliance on natural gas sooner."

Finally, the letter calls on the government to deliver updated National Policy Statements for energy and to "act at pace to resolve barriers to deployment of strategic energy infrastructure", as a critical first step to fast tracking the deployment of low carbon, low cost energy projects.

"There is an opportunity in the coming months to deliver policies which will drive a recovery that secures a long-term advantage for the UK," the letter states. "By doubling down on efforts to end our dependence on gas we can lower consumer energy costs and make meaningful contributions towards combatting climate change."

Signing off the letter, CCC chair Lord Deben and NIC chair Sir John Armitt, both congratulate Truss on her appointment as PM, adding that they would "welcome the opportunity to discuss these matter further".

The government was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press. However, Truss has previously voiced her commitment to the UK's 2050 net zero target, and has promised to "double down" on decarbonisation efforts in government through efforts such as boosting energy efficiency and new offshore wind, rooftop solar power, and nuclear projects.