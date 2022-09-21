Octopus Energy to double payments for homes which sell solar power back to grid

Octopus Energy has announced it is doubling payments for households which send excess power generated from their own solar panels back to the grid, in a move designed to further help cushion consumers against the impact of soaring energy bills this winter.

The energy supplier said customers on its 'Fixed Outgoing' tariff will see an increase in payments from 7.5p/kWh to 15p/kWh effective immediately, with existing customers automatically transferring to the new deal.

Whilst the majority of Octopus' exporting customers have solar panels, Octopus Energy said the tariff would also be made available to customers who use other means to export energy to the grid, including customers with batteries or small wind turbines.

In February this year Octopus increased the rates on its fixed export tariffs by 36 per cent, which it said made it the highest paying energy supplier for self-generated power in the UK.

Following the amendments to its 'Fixed Outgoing' tariff, Octopus said it was now paying self-generating customers three-times more per kWh exported than any other UK energy supplier, with it reporting that the next best available offer is 5p/kWh.

Octopus said that customers on its smart export tariff - known as 'Agile Outgoing' - were already beginning to benefit from much higher rates due to the tariff's dynamic pricing which tracks wholesale power prices, meaning that rates on the tariff can change as often as every 30 minutes and can therefore rise significantly at times of peak demand on the grid.

On average, customers on the tariff were paid 34p/kWh over the last 12 months, with customers in London paid as much as £1.29 for every kWh they sent back to the grid earlier this year.

Octopus Energy claims it was the first company in the UK to launch a solar export tariff back in 2019, when the government-supported Feed-in Tariff incentive scheme ended.

"We're always looking at ways to put money back in people's pockets," said Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, chief product officer at Octopus Energy Group. "By doubling the payments to customers helping to grow the UK's renewables footprint, we are doing just that. It has become abundantly clear that we need to wean ourselves off fossil fuels and become energy independent as a nation. While export tariffs are incredibly cost-intensive for energy suppliers, we still choose to give these best-in-market rates to turbocharge the rollout of renewables, accelerating the shift to a cheaper, cleaner energy future."