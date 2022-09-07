The public sees net zero as the solution to the UK's energy crunch - but will Liz Truss concur?

Michael Holder
clock • 11 min read
The Prime Minister Liz Truss chairs her first Cabinet | Credit: Number 10
The Prime Minister Liz Truss chairs her first Cabinet | Credit: Number 10

There is a widespread political, economic, business, and economic consensus that renewables, energy efficiency, and net zero are a key part of the solution to the UK's challenges this winter and beyond - it should be difficult for the new PM to ignore

It feels fair to say there are a fair few concerns within the green economy about the prospects for ambitious climate and environmental policy under Prime Minister Liz Truss and her newly appointed Cabinet....

Michael Holder
