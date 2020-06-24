Ed Miliband
'Simple but transformative': Think tank publishes 'roadmap' to Green New Deal
Common Wealth argues 'tinkering at the margins' of the economy will not solve the climate crisis - only wholesale re-design will deliver full decarbonisation
Climate Change Act turns 10: Are the difficult teenage years on their way?
As the Climate Change Act turns 10, future battle lines are being drawn on aviation, agriculture and fracking
Claire Perry: 'Government has a massive role to regulate and set ambition on climate'
Energy and Clean Growth Minister stresses need for ambitious climate policy, but doubles down on support for fracking
DECC scrapped and cabinet reshuffle: the green economy reacts
Policy makers, green groups and businesses have their say on Theresa May's Whitehall changes and cabinet appointments
EU is central to tackling climate change, says Ed Miliband
Former Labour leader joins environment secretary Liz Truss and Green MP Caroline Lucas in supporting remain campaign
Government confirms zero-emission Paris goal to be enshrined in law
Energy Minister Andrea Leadsom says net zero Paris goal will be written into UK law following advice from the Committee on Climate Change in the autumn
Ed Miliband calls for law to make CO2 emissions target legally binding
Ex-Labour leader assembles group of MPs and NGOs to demand UK legislation on net zero emissions agreed at Paris climate talks
Ed Miliband aims for cross-party coalition on climate change
Former Labour leader looks to build 'high-ambition coalition' to persuade government to change tack on environment
Global CEOs issue rallying call for 'ambitious' COP21 deal
Coalition of 71 chief executives urges world leaders to reach strong climate deal in Paris, claiming low-carbon transition will create jobs and drive economic growth
In praise of Ed Davey (and Ed Miliband)
The Lib Dems and Labour helped push the green economy up the political agenda, they must now work with the Conservative government to make sure it stays there
Labour's Green Plan - At a glance
Opposition sets out 23-point plan detailing how it would bolster the green economy, accelerate decarbonisation, and protect the natural world
Labour manifesto declares tackling climate change 'an economic necessity'
Manifesto cements support for decarbonisation target and overhaul of energy efficiency policies, as Ed Miliband promises rail fare freeze
Budget 2015: Miliband attacks Chancellor's 'malign influence' on climate action
Labour leader says Conservative ban on wind farms would damage the UK's industrial policy
Labour appoints Lord Prescott as climate change adviser
Ed Miliband again asserts his commitment to climate action as he sets out goals for Paris Summit
Valentine's Day leaders' climate pledge - the reaction
Top business leaders and campaigners praise Cameron, Clegg and Miliband for clear climate commitment
Cameron, Clegg and Miliband deliver Valentine's Day climate pledge
Party leaders vow to work together to accelerate UK decarbonisation, deliver a global climate treaty, and phase out unabated coal
Leaders' Valentine's Day gift to the green economy
Cameron, Clegg and Miliband's joint climate pledge provides yet more evidence that decarbonisation will continue apace - business has to respond
Over 1,000 civil society groups launch campaign for climate action
Ed Miliband to underline commitment to climate action and poverty eradication at launch of global initiative
Tories attacked over green infrastructure squeeze, as Miliband declares climate action a top priority
New analysis suggests high carbon projects now dominate UK's infrastructure pipeline, as Labour leader argues 'tackling climate change is the most important thing I can do in politics'
Ed Miliband: "You cannot divorce an environmental strategy from an economic strategy"
Labour Leaders' speech to Green Alliance 35th birthday party - in full
Listen to Ed Miliband on climate change
Labour leader says green businesses and NGOs should push governments to go further on slashing carbon emissions
Miliband: EU Brexit would torch UK's climate change credibility
Ed Miliband urges green businesses and campaigners to push politicians for bolder climate action
Miliband: "There is no more important issue than tackling global climate change"
Opposition leader says green growth would be a top priority for an incoming Labour government
Ed Miliband 'Green Speech' - the reaction
"With a pledge to tackle high energy bills and a commitment to boost the low carbon sector by creating one million green jobs, Labour is hitting the right notes on the green economy"