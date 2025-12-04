GB Energy pledges to deliver clean power for 10 million homes by 2030

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government-backed clean energy investment vehicle publishes first strategic plan, setting out how it intends to deliver 15GW of capacity and mobilise £15bn of private finance

Great British Energy has today promised to deliver at least 15GW in clean energy generation and storage capacity - enough to power the equivalent of almost 10 million homes - and mobilise £15bn of private...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Responsible Glass: JLR and Volvo back global certification scheme for sustainable glass

BSI unveils new framework to measure environmental impact of pharmaceuticals

More on Energy

High Court rules 28 oil and gas exploration licences were lawful
Energy

High Court rules 28 oil and gas exploration licences were lawful

High Court upholds oil exploration licences granted under previous government, but says further approvals must account for ocean harm

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 November 2025 • 5 min read
Watch Podcast LIVE! ESG partnerships that power the energy transition
Energy

Watch Podcast LIVE! ESG partnerships that power the energy transition

WATCH: Podcast Live! participants answer audience questions as they explore what effective, sustainable partnerships look like in practice

BusinessGreen Staff
clock 28 November 2025 • 3 min read
Everyone can benefit from smart, flexibility energy - Britain cannot afford climate denial and delay
Energy

Everyone can benefit from smart, flexibility energy - Britain cannot afford climate denial and delay

Clean energy and smart flexibility are not only popular among the public but essential for Britain's future, writes the REA's Frank Gordon

Frank Gordon, REA
clock 28 November 2025 • 3 min read