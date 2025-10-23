Clean Power 2030: Tony Blair Institute calls for 'reframing' of flagship target

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government signals it is prepared to miss goal if costs prove excessive, as influential think tank recommends target should be kept but with a sharper focus on cheaper energy

A debate has ignited over the government's flagship clean power by 2030 mission, after reports suggested Number 10 would be willing to miss the goal if it helped bring down energy bills and an influential...

James Murray
