'Radical reset' required to deliver golden age of new nuclear projects, taskforce concludes

Overly complex regulation has contributed to 'relative decline' in UK's ability to deliver faster and more affordable nuclear projects, government-commissioned taskforce claims
Overly complex regulations have contributed to a "relative decline" in the UK's global leadership in nuclear power, according to an independent taskforce commissioned by the Prime Minister. The expert...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis