Guidelines from government and businesses designed to help industry bodies draw up sector-specific strategies setting out skills, policy, and investment requirements for delivering on net zero goals
Guidance to help UK industry bodies develop sector-specific roadmaps to deliver on net zero goals has been published today, in a collaboration between the government and business leaders designed to help...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis