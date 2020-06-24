Ecosystem services
UN draft plan aims to beef up global biodiversity protection
Proposals intended to replace a 2010 framework are set to be discussed by diplomats at a major UN summit in China in October
'We have scraped and scoured our environment to the bone'
Exchequer Secretary Simon Clarke's speech on the new 'Economics of Biodiversity' report - in full
AECOM opens Loch Ness Natural Capital Laboratory
Consultancy says environmental restoration project will provide invaluable test ground for natural capital management techniques
Tree planting 'has mind-blowing potential' to tackle climate crisis
Research shows a trillion trees could be planted to capture huge amount of carbon dioxide
The end of the world as we know it - and I don't feel fine
The collapse in biodiversity poses serious threats to businesses that can no longer be ignored
George Monbiot Q + A - How rejuvenating nature could help fight climate change
Lund University's Stephen Woroniecki talks to Guardian columnist and environmental campaigner George Monbiot about how natural solutions could play a key role in tacking climate breakdown
Shell unveils $300m nature investment plan
As Total completes latest renewables acquisition, Shell steps up emissions reduction efforts with new natural ecosystems offset plan
Alpro and WWF explore science-based targets for nature
Food and drink giant are working on a pioneering pilot project to extend science based emissions targets to cover wider environmental issues
ENCORE: New tool to highlight natural capital risks for investors
Natural Capital Finance Alliance debuts new web-based tool for banks, investors, and insurance firms
Natural capital and reversing the economics of extinction: A response to George Monbiot
George Monbiot's blistering critique of natural capital thinking overlooked the fact a price is already placed on nature, and it is close to zero
Pay farmers to protect environment, urges think tank
Policy Exchange argues leaving EU's Common Agricultural Policy presents opportunity for farmers to improve biodiversity, natural capital, and flood prevention
Investor Mirova set to acquire sustainable land-use financier Althelia Ecosphere
Planned acquisition aims to create a European platform dedicated to natural capital investing, says Mirova
World's largest marine conservation zone declared in Antarctica
Delegates from 24 nations and the EU vote unanimously to make the Ross Sea a Marine Protected Area after five years of negotiations
Tory MPs call for shift in farming subsidies to green protections
Letter from 36 MPs urges Theresa May to redirect billions of pounds of post-Brexit subsidies towards environmental and public services
New protocol brings a breath of fresh air for managing natural capital
CBRE's Patrick Little and Hannah Scott explain why the new Natural Capital Protocol will make it easier for businesses to track their environmental impact
Defra warned businesses could lose out if 'Plan for the Environment' delayed further
Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust and opposition MPs call on government to deliver promised 25-year plan for nature or risk damaging businesses and communities
Businesses laud global Natural Capital Protocol
Launch of protocol for valuing natural assets signals 'momentous step forward'
Putting a price on nature - exploring the pros and cons of 'natural capital' thinking
With the government's long-term environment plan due in the coming months, researchers are trying to take stock of whether it is beneficial to put a price on nature
CDP and Google talk Big Data to assess natural capital use
Climate dislosure body teams up with Google as part of Big Data push
World Water Day brings a gush of initiatives, investments
The annual day highlighting escalating water risks brought with it a surge of new corporate sustainability initiatives
Defra revamps Natural Capital Committee, as WWF calls for system of nature stress tests
New committee members to advise government on imminent 25 year environment plan
Can natural capital strategies overcome institutional barriers?
As a new natural capital operations group begins work on how best to quantify ecosystem services, AECOM's Rosie Dunscombe looks at the challenges it faces
Protected Areas urged to better identify economic value they bring
New Oxford University warns protected areas will face increasing pressure unless they can better articulate the value they bring
Global 'blue carbon' partnership launched to highlight role of coastal ecosystems in tackling climate change
International Partnership for Blue Carbon will work to increase the understanding of emissions from marine and coastal habitats and boost action to protect them