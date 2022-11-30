'Into the Wild': New report highlights 'critical and urgent' need to deliver nature-based finance

A new global policy and reporting framework is urgently required to help mobilise the billions of dollars of investment in nature-related projects needed to deliver on global climate and biodiversity goals.

That is the conclusion of a new report released today by the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) and consultancy EY, which argues that while banks and investors are rapidly increasing investment in nature-based projects and assets there remains a global biodiversity funding gap that is estimated to stand at $598bn to $824bn a year.

The report - titled Into the Wild: Why Nature May be the Next Frontier for Capital Markets and timed to coincide with next month's COP15 Biodiversity Summit - warns that "banks and other market participants are struggling to mainstream and scale nature finance products"".

According to the report, attempts to boost flows of finance into nature-related projects, such as carbon offset, ecosystem services, nature restoration, and regenerative agriculture initiatives, are being hampered by inconsistent rules governing nature-based projects, a lack of common metrics for measuring projects' success or failure, and limited standardisation for emerging financial product categories.

The analysis argues that with more than half of global GDP dependent on nature, nature capital is rising up the agenda for policymakers and the financial services sector. But there is a continuing lack of clarity over how best to manage and expand the still nascent nature-based finance sector.

The report joins a wave of recent interventions from business and campaign groups calling on governments to deliver a wide-ranging new treaty at the upcoming COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Montreal that provides not just ambitious new targets for tackling nature loss but also international policy mechanisms for encouraging corporate nature risk reporting and boosting flows of nature-related finance.

"The reorientation of capital in support of nature is a critical and urgent priority," said Oliver Moullin, managing director for sustainable finance at AFME. "Our members have been key drivers of innovation in developing the products and financing solutions to help address the biodiversity financing gap and harness investor demand. We need to build on this momentum and proceed at pace with the work underway to create a strong global nature reporting framework and develop clear metrics for the measurement of investments' impact on nature and biodiversity. We hope that COP15 can catalyse progress and the public and private sectors can work together to maximise the capacity of private finance to support nature."

The report sets out five specific recommendations for diplomats gathering in Montreal, calling on governments to introduce policies that can better translate nature-related data into decision-grade data for financial services firms; establish a global nature reporting framework; provide metrics that can define measurable, meaningful impacts on biodiversity; standardise product classifications for the nature-based finance sector; and develop of a "currency for nature".

Gill Lofts, global financial services sustainable finance leader at EY, said long term global economic stability was at risk without urgent action to better protect and restore nature.

"The protection and restoration of nature is essential for future economic growth and development and should be a priority for governments and all economic actors, including the financial services sector," she said. "Without sustainable finance we cannot achieve a sustainable future. We need an effective post-2020 biodiversity framework, underpinned by a strong global nature reporting framework, consensus around measurable and meaningful metrics to define biodiversity impact, and the development of a currency for nature."

The report comes just weeks after a coalition of over 330 global corporates issued a call for governments to use the COP15 Biodiversity Summit to establish mandatory nature risk reporting rules for large businesses.

Eva Zabey, executive director of the Business for Nature group, said the statement from businesses sent a "clear message" to governments ahead of COP15. "They are calling for stronger rules to make it mandatory for large companies to assess and disclose their impacts and dependencies on nature," she said. "This is an essential first step. Without this information, we are flying blind into extinction. Frameworks being developed now will support this transition, and companies stand ready to transform their businesses."

Separately, a growing coalition of countries is calling for the Summit to deliver new targets to ensure 30 per cent of land and sea is protected for nature by 2030.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Summit can deliver a package of ambitious targets and financial policy reforms, with some observers warning that diplomatic preparations for the meeting, which was repeatedly delayed by the Chinese hosts in response to the pandemic before being ultimately relocated to Canada, are running well behind schedule.